N. Idaho law enforcement searching for missing man

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – Crews are still searching 39-year-old Jay Deming.

Deming went missing near Lost Creek, which is roughly 28 miles up Coeur d’Alene River Road near the Murray and Pritchett area.

Deming was last seen Monday at 6:00 p.m. when he went looking for his dog.

Anyone that has had contact with Deming or knows anything about his whereabouts is asking to contact the Shoshone or Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

KREM 2 has reached out to authorities for a picture of Deming. This story will be updated when that picture is made available.

