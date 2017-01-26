N. Idaho homeless shelter helps patrons keep warm

St. Vincent de Paul in Coeur d'Alene. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – An Inland Northwest homeless shelter is taking steps to make sure its patrons stay warm this winter.

St. Vincent de Paul opened its warming shelter on January 25, The warming center is currently open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and will stay open through February 2. Future nights will be extended if North Idaho keeps experiencing cold temperatures.

St. Vincent de Paul Warming Centers have been open all but 3 nights since 12/4. They are now participating in the Point In Time Survey pic.twitter.com/T8e9B8jPz6 — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) January 26, 2017

Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul are also gearing up for an annual survey that makes all the difference in state and federal funding.

The organization is currently completing their “Point in Time” survey. The national count is an annual event where volunteers in every state, including Idaho and Washington, survey the sheltered and unsheltered homeless population and report the results to the federal government. St. Vincent de Paul North Idaho leads and coordinates the count in North Idaho.

The data is then turned into the government and will determine how much funding St. Vincent de Paul will get in order to support the homeless.

“My hope for the winter as an organization is that we are able to meet the need. The sheltered homeless pretty much stay the same because there is a finite amount of shelters. The unsheltered homeless fluctuates. That information is to track the progress of how well our community, our state, our country is doing to reduce homeless,” said Jeff Conroy, Executive Director.

