N. Idaho grocery store robbery suspect remains at large

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are looking for a suspect responsible for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery Store in Coeur d’Alene.

A man wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a bandana entered the grocery store armed with what appears to be a black semi-automatic handgun on March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Police said the suspect pointed the handgun at the store clerk, then ran from the store after obtaining money from the register.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early twenties, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with a distinct logo, a dark colored bandana over his face and grey skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-667-2111 or 1-800-222-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org.

