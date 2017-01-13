N. Idaho family petitions court for details in son's death

Athol teen, Reggie Nault, drowned after falling off a friend's boat in Lake Coeur d'Alene. (Photo: Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is not giving up their search for answers surrounding the death of their son. It is been a year and a half since Reggie Nault, 16, died while boating in Lake Coeur d'Alene. But so far, their questions have gone unanswered.

Investigators said Nault either jumped from or fell off a boat that was going 50 miles an hour. There was alcohol in his system at the time. It took crews close to two weeks to find his body. But when his family requested information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, they got a report with information blacked out.

Prosecutors ultimately decided not to file charges in the case, calling the matter a tragic accident. Like Reggie's mom and sister, Andy Nault, Reggie’s father, said back in 2016 that he was frustrated with the lack of answers.

To be clear, Andy Nault is not petitioning the court for answers. The only two named in these court documents are Reggie's mom, Brandi Jones and his sister Dasha Hunter. In the petition, an attorney for the family said they filed a public records request to get information about what happened. What they received, was a redacted Sheriff's Office report. Names and details are blacked out.

The family said that by uncovering facts of the case, they will be able to fully understand and process the loss of Reggie.

The family is now petitioning the court to release the full file, arguing that they have a right to learn the circumstances surrounding Reggie's death. In these documents, they argue that by learning the facts of this case, they hope to process the loss of Reggie. They also hope to determine what, if any legal rights they have that stem from his death. The family has argued that Reggie and his friends were given alcohol illegally by adults.

KREM 2 News reached out to the Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger and he declined comment citing the pending litigation.

