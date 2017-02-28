N. Idaho developer Bob Templin dies

Photo: Post Falls Chamber of Commerce

POST FALLS, Idaho --- A well-known North Idaho developer, Bob Templin, died surrounded by family on Tuesday morning in Post Falls.

Templin, a World War II veteran, was 93. He opened the North Shore Resort Hotel in the early 1970s in downtown Coeur d’Alene. North Shore was later renamed the Coeur d’Alene Resort after Templin lost the majority share hold of the business.

He moved to Post Falls and opened Templin’s Resort on the Spokane River in the 1980s and helped revitalize the city center, according to the Post Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Templin and his wife, Mary, were founding members of the Post Falls Historical Society and he was a Post Falls Citizen of the Year.

