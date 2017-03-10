N. Idaho businessman Duane Jacklin, dead at 72

(Photo: Tom Stoeser, Riverbend Commerce Park)

POST FALLS, Idaho --- A well known developer and businessman Duane Jacklin, passed away on Thursday.

Jacklin, 72 died of heart failure.

He had been a founding member of Jobs Plus and owned Riverbank Commerce Park in Post Falls with his brother.

"He was a huge proponent of economic development for the whole country," said Tom Stoeser, the CEO for Riverbank Commerce Park. "He's just such a huge part of North Idaho and Idaho State."

Stoeser recalled the time Jacklin and his wife heard of an old Post Falls church that was going to be torn down.

"When they saw it was a historic building, they saved it and refurbished it," he said. Now, the building is known as the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center. Stoeser said Jacklin had also donated land to local colleges.

"He'll be missed," Stoeser said.

© 2017 KREM-TV