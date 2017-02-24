N. Idaho already uses pothole equipment Spokane is testing

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- City of Spokane officials announced that it would be testing a new piece of equipment to help repair some of the potholes around town.

A Spokane public works spokesperson wasn't able to name the equipment they'll be testing right off the bat, but said that Coeur d'Alene has used one before.

Idaho Transportation Department uses a DuraPatcher. They like it so much, they have already ordered another one.

Coeur d'Alene's streets director said the DuraPatcher is the equipment Spokane described. Coeur d'Alene doesn't own their own DuraPatcher, but has borrowed one in the past that's owned by the Idaho Transportation Department.

An ITD employee said the DuraPatcher makes asphalt on site. Potholes are first blown out and then filled with a mix of what's called emulsion and aggregate. Dry aggregate is then placed on top, allowing traffic to resume right away. The company behind the DuraPatcher touts it as more effective than the traditional use of hot and cold mix patching.It also allows for potentially longer-lasting repairs.

So, how does the DuraPatcher fare in the Inland Northwest? Coeur d'Alene's streets director said it works great. An ITD employee also said it works well and that they love theirs.

The City of Spokane should be testing out its new equipment sometime next week.

(© 2017 KREM)