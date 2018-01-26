Moose family visits Post Falls assisted living home

(Photos: Linda Davis, The Lodge Assisted Living) (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A moose and her calves paid residents a visit at a Post Falls assisted living facility on Wednesday.

Residents at The Lodge Assisted Living noticed the moose outside their windows around 6 a.m. Later, the moose watched the residents enjoy breakfast through the facility’s dining room windows.

The Lodge’s director of building relationships Linda Davis said the moose stopped by most of the residents’ windows in between naps. Each of the two buildings houses close to 16 residents.

She described the day as a “wonderful celebration” for the residents.

“There was so much life inside the house, and then to see the forest creatures outside of the house was just amazing for everybody,” Davis said.



