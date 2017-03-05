Monday marks one year since Idaho pastor was shot six times

Tim Remington back in the hospital (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Monday will mark one year since a local pastor was shot multiple times while walking back to his car from service.

Pastor Tim Remington of the Altar Church was shot six times while walking to his car on March 6, 2016. The man accused of shooting him is Kyle Odom. Odom is currently in custody but is undergoing treatment before it can be determined if he can stand trial.

Remington survived the shooting and when KREM 2 News spoke with him in December, he said he was healing ahead of schedule. Remington said the pain has not left, but he continues to get feeling back every day.

“I still have three bullets in me and a bunch of shrapnel,” Remington said back in December.

Remington returned to preaching at the church shortly after the shooting. As for his thoughts on the man who is accused of shooting him, Remington said in December he had forgiven Odom.

“As far as Kyle’s concerned. We haven’t went backward on that at all. We still pray for his salvation.”

Odom, 30, was arrested outside of The White House on March 8, two days after the shooting. He was reportedly throwing items over The White House fence. He was then extradited back to Idaho where a judge in December ruled Odom needed to undergo treatment at an Idaho state hospital.

