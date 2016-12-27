Mich. court ruling on dog shooting sparks questions of police training

Arfee (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A family in Michigan tried to sue their police department after their family dogs were shot and killed during a drug raid in 2013 but the case was dismissed. A federal judge also agreed with the dismissal and denied an appeal from the owners.

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, officers in that city were conducting a drug raid at a home in 2013 when they came upon two pit-bull terriers. They said one of the dogs lunged at the officers and was shot. It then went into the basement of the home and blocked officers from searching before it was killed. Officers then saw the second dog, which was barking, and it too was killed.

The owners later sued the Battle Creek Police department, arguing their rights were violated. The case was dismissed and a federal judge upheld that ruling. The judge said that a jury could conclude that in that situation, the dogs posed a safety threat and could have prevented the officers from sweeping the home.

Locally, you may remember when a Coeur d’Alene Police officer shot and killed a black lab while on duty back in 2014. The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious van. Arfee, the black lab, lunged at the officer through a window and was shot and killed.

The dog’s death sparked outrage in the community. The shooting was ruled unjustified and the city settled lawsuit with the dog’s owner. Arfee’s death brought about some change in the department. Officers are now required to watch training videos that deal with officer-dog interactions and de-escalation techniques.

On the heels of the decision in Michigan, 2 on Your Side checked in with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department but they declined to speak to us. Post Falls Police sent out a statement about how they train their officers to interact with dogs. The department has their K9 handlers talk with uniformed staff about what to do in certain situations and how to prevent the event from getting worse.

A department spokesperson said, "The fact that animals may be on scene is something that is taken into consideration. Also when feasible, we will provide resources to address those needs. The last thing that any of our officers want to do is harm an animal."

As for the case of Arfee two years ago, the officer who pulled the trigger was reassigned to desk duty at the time and took a pay cut. The city settled the lawsuit from Arfee's owner for less than a quarter of what the owner had sought in damages.

