Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese named top sandwich shop in America

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene sandwich shop Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese was named one of the best sandwich shops in America.

Thrillist published a list of the 31 best sandwich shops in America on January 19.

The New York based website praised Meltz for its Ultimate Meltz special, that features white cheddar, mozzarella, fontina, provolone, goat, and Gorgonzola cheese.

Thrillist wrote, “Meltz takes things to the next level with its rotating selection of mad-scientist grilled-cheese innovations that constantly change with the seasons and the chef's whims, with past creations like a curd-filled poutine sandwich seeming to have emerged from our (very Canadian) dreams and into reality.”

Meltz is located at 1735 W. Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

