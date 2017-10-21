Man killed in single car crash on Hwy 95 near Coeur d'Alene

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- An Otis Orchards man was killed in a crash on Highway 95 just south of Coeur d’Alene early Saturday morning.

Idaho State Patrol officials said Frank Reeves, 68, was driving north on Highway 95 when he left the roadway. Authorities said he was trying to turn his truck around when he lost control, slid backwards down the embankment and came to a stop against a tree.

ISP leaders said Reeves got out of his truck and was found down a steep embankment northeast of his vehicle.

Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP officials said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

