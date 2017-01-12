N. Idaho man falls off roof, tree branch impales butt



COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man fell off a roof on Wednesday and had his butt impaled by a tree branch.

Albert Rorabeck fell off the roof while shoveling on the south side of Jordan’s grocery on 15th street and fell onto a large stick in a bush. The emergency call came just before 11:00 a.m.

Rorabeck’s fiancée said that the branch he fell onto impaled him half a foot into his rear.

Even though Rorabeck is still in a lot of pain, he is now on medication and is doing well. Doctors said although the wound is now healing, the process will be long and slow.

Rorabeck is not feeling “bummed out” about the situation, though. A friend of his who works across the street said that he was even joking with first responders on scene about what happened to his gluteus maximus.

It might have been pure luck he was impaled in his rear-end versus anywhere else on his body.

