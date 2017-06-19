Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement in CDA

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A man died after being punched in the face and hitting his head on the pavement during an altercation early Sunday morning in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

According to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Jeffrey Marfice, 29, was taken to Kootenai Health after the incident, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He had emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on the brain, but died Monday from his injuries.

Detectives found and charged the man suspected of hitting Marfice, Tyler Finlay, 21 from Rathdrum. Finlay was initially charged with aggravated battery and admitted to detectives to punching Marfice before the victim passed away.

“The blow caused Marfice to fall to the ground where he with the back of his head on the pavement,” police wrote in a release.

Finlay will face an amended charge of manslaughter, CDAPD said in a release. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The incident happened at the 300 block of North 4th Street at about 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning.

