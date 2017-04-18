Man accused of shooting N. Idaho pastor pleads ‘not guilty'

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The man accused of shooting North Idaho pastor Tim Remington pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Kyle Odom is charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of Remington at his church last year.

He was initially charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors amended that charge.

Pastor Remington was at the arraignment on Tuesday.

“In all honesty, I just hope that everything comes out good,” Remington said. “It doesn’t bother me. I feel bad for him. I really do.”

Remington has said he has forgiven Odom for the shooting last year, despite his hand still being in pain following the attack.

“His family is a great family,” Remington said of the Odom family. “He wasn’t raised that way. So something happened.”

Odom’s case has been on hold since December. He was handed over to the state for treatment at a mental institution.

Reports from state doctors in the case are sealed, so it is unclear what kind of progress he made or did not make.

“I think that if Kyle comes out and he’s a changed person and he’s got his life straightened out, then he could be my best friend as far as I care,” Remington said.

A five-day jury trial in Odom’s case has tentatively been set for August. He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

