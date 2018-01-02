Man accused of killing juvenile in DUI crash gets $200k bond

ISP (Photo: KTVB)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The man accused of killing a juvenile and injuring another man in a crash on I-90 in Coeur d’Alene remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

William E. Swan, 45, is charged with driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI.

The Idaho State Police said a green 1995 Acura driven by Jonah Z. Leeder, 20, and a juvenile passenger was traveling eastbound at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday when Leeder attempted to pass a vehicle and spun out of control.

ISP said Leeder’s vehicle stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic in the right lane. A gold 2000 Chevrolet driven by Swan was also traveling eastbound when he t-boned Leeder’s car.

The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Leeder as transported to Kootenai Health. ISP said all three were wearing their seatbelts.

