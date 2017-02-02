Man accused of kidnapping and shooting N. Idaho man takes plea

KOOTENAI CO. – The man accused of kidnapping and shooting a North Idaho man, takes a plea deal.

David Hutto was accused of kidnapping and shooting a North Idaho man in Fall 2016. Wednesday afternoon, Hutto took a plea deal and changed his pleas to guilty.

In accepting the plea deal, Hutto not only avoids what would have likely been a month-long jury trial, according to court documents, prosecutors were also seeking the death penalty.

Bo Kirk, a well-liked father and X-Ray technician did not return home from work one day October 2016. Kirk’s pickup would later be found torched and there was security footage from an ATM of someone using his debit cards. Finally, Kirk’s body was found near the Hayden Creek shooting pit.

The man arrested and charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting him was David Hutto. Prosecutors called it an act of road rage. For his crimes, court transcripts show that prosecutors had sought the death penalty in Hutto’s case. The death penalty will not be happening now.

In court on Wednesday afternoon, Hutto accepted a plea from the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. It appears Hutto entered what is called an Alford plea to the first degree murder charge. That means he technically did not admit to killing Bo Kirk, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him at trial.

In exchange for pleas to that, along with the kidnapping and robbery charges, a charge of first degree arson was dropped. As part of the deal, Hutto faces up to life in prison on the murder and kidnapping charges. He also waives the right to appeal and must pay restitution.

According to court transcripts, Hutto said on Wednesday that he was being treated for mental health issues, but still had a clear mind and changed his plea voluntarily. When contacted on Thursday, family of Bo Kirk said they were aware of these developments but declined to comment further.

As of now, Hutto will be sentenced in April.

