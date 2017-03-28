Mail theft ring broken, primary suspect still at large

David Perry Wanted

POST FALLS, Idaho --- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office broke up a mail theft ring.

The mail theft ring involved nearly 400 victims in Kootenai County and approximately 70 separate cases.

Starting in November of 2016, the estimated value of stolen packages and checks to present day was estimated to be over 50,000 dollars. Stolen checks were cashed at various locations in Kootenai County.

A suspect was caught cashing checks, but it was discovered that the crime spree involved a large number of other suspects.

Five people have now been charged with committing these crimes. As the investigation continues, it is likely that other parties will face charges.

The primary suspect is still at large. The suspect was identified as David T. Perry of Post Falls. Perry has been charged with 65 counts of felony grand theft and theft of a firearm. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

Four other suspects have been charged. Nathanial J. Taylor has been charged with grand theft and burglary for his involvement. Justin A. Kretchmar has been charged with grand theft. Marcus S. Hawkins has been charged with burglary, grand theft and forgery. Kellie E. Mann has been charged with grand theft and passing fictitious checks.

The other four suspects charged are currently incarcerated or have already pled guilty to their charges.

