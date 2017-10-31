Lucky Friday miners continue 7 month long strike

Hecla protest on October 31, 2017 (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Lucky Friday Miners took the streets of Coeur d'Alene Tuesday protesting for what they call is a fair contract.

Lucky Friday miners returned to the front of Hecla Headquarters off Highway 95. They have been protesting since they went on strike in March. Union negotiation leaders said they come a long way since the beginning but there is still a lot more work to be done.

“We're still far from an agreement on six core issues that the company feels operationally it needs to change. And the union think the process that's been in place for the last 37 years has worked pretty well," United Steel Workers Representative Steve Powers said.

Powers said those six core issues include time off, wages, and the proposed job progression system. Hecla leader said the job progression system is the key issue preventing progress in negoiations.

"It used to be mother Hecla, they treated us great! You used to get loans from them for your house and now they want to take away everything we fought for," Lucky Friday Miner Doug Young said.

Both parties met after the rally held this summer. They said it went smoothly, but both parties remained firm on their positions. Hecla and union negotiation leaders confirmed there were plans to meet again Tuesday but they mutually agreed to cancel the meeting.

"We thought it best to not meet again until they can respond to our information request," Powers said.

Union negotiation leaders said they at least hope to get in touch with Hecla by Friday.

