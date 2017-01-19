Local man suing homeowners association after controversy over Christmas display

Jeremy Morris (Photo: Black, Tony)

HAYDEN, Idaho – It was nearly one year ago when we first introduced you to Jeremy Morris of Hayden, Idaho. He was butting heads with his homeowners’ association over a massive Christmas lights display that featured carolers and even a live camel.

“I don’t back down for no one, who thinks that they’re going to intimidate me and tell me that I don’t have a constitutional right to do as I please on my property as long as it doesn’t violate the law,” he said when KREM 2 first interviewed him.

At the time, the homeowners’ association threatened to sue him over the display, but later backed down. Now Morris is the one who has filed a lawsuit.

Morris is asking for a quarter of a million dollars.

“Really, what they shouldn’t have done is they made their first mistake when they went after me,” Morris said.

Morris fashioned himself as the Clark Griswold of Kootenai County. He moved to his Hayden home in 2015 with the intent of hosting an annual charity Christmas show. A display at a different home in the area the year before drew hundreds of people, and included carolers and a live camel.

However, when the West Hayden Estates First Addition Homeowners Association caught wind of his intentions, they were not as enthused.

In a letter Morris received, they expressed concern with the amount of traffic, the noise, and the excessive brightness that they thought the show would create. They said the show would violate the HOA’s rules – Morris said they would not.

The HOA threatened to sue. In that letter, Morris took offense with a paragraph that noted that some HOA residents are “non-Christians” and the board “didn’t want to think of the problems that could bring up.”

At the time, the HOA’s lawyer told KREM 2 News that despite the signature, the letter was not an official statement from the board. The HOA eventually backed down, and the Christmas show went on.

It went on this year too, but Morris said he did not forget what happened, though.

So last Friday, Morris filed a federal lawsuit alleging the homeowners’ association discriminated against him based on his religion.

In the complaint, Morris argues that the association did violate the Fair Housing Act and the Idaho Human Rights act. He said the HOA said the show would be offensive to non-Christians and created a hostile atmosphere as a result.

Morris said neighbors threatened him and tried to interfere with the Christmas show. As a result, Morris argues in court documents that his family was embarrassed and humiliated. He is now seeking to have his home de-annexed from the HOA along with $250,000 in punitive damages.

The current president of Morris’ HOA said over the phone that neither he or the board had received a copy of the lawsuit so he was unable to comment.

