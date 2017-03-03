Local firefighters whip up espresso drinks to fight cancer

Cup of coffee. (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Fine Brewed in Coeur d’Alene is teaming up with Kootenai County firefighters to help in the fight against blood cancers.

The coffee shop is hosting an event called “Cancer Sucks a Latte” on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their store on Ramsey Road and West Kathleen Avenue. The firefighters, who will be participating in the Scott Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle, will sling espresso drinks throughout the morning. The stair climb event raises awareness and donations for leukemia and lymphoma.

Fine Brewed will donate a percentage of Saturday’s sales to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

If you are unable to make it during the event hours, you can still visit Fine Brewed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and make a donation.

