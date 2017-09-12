Donations pour in for 'Lemonade 4 Lunch' school lunch debt fundraiser

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho —In August, we introduced you to Amiah Van Hill who wanted to help erase the Coeur d'Alene Public Schools' reduced lunch debt. And she wanted to do it one cup of lemonade at a time. We caught up with Amiah to find out she surpassed her first goal, and now she has set a new one.

Amiah started her lemonade stand with a goal to raise at least $100. But to her surprise, she raised more than $600.

She also created a GoFundMe account called "Lemonade 4 Lunch", which has now reached $3,400 and counting.

But Amiah is not done yet.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services Ed Ducar said this year the reduced lunch debt is at around $23,000. Amiah decided this would be her new goal and would continue serving lemonade until it is met.

Her hard work so far has not gone unnoticed.

The Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees honored Amiah at Monday night's meeting with the first ever "Giving Tray Award."

"Her actions are a reminder to us that anyone, no matter their age, can make a difference in their community." Board Chair Casey Morrisroe said.

But before she headed back to her seat, Amiah had a few surprises of her own.

"I'm going to give everybody lemonade," Amiah said. "And then I'm going to give Ed a little present."

That little present? Another $200 donated to the reduced lunch bill.

"That is awesome!" Ducar said. "We're pretty excited about that and we thank you so much for all you do."

If you would like to help Amiah reach her goal of $23,000 visit her GoFundMe Account here

