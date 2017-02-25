Large portion of East Cape Horn Rd. collapses in Bayview

Construction_closure-1.jpg (Photo: KREM)

BAYVIEW, Idaho – East Cape Horn Road was shut down for hours in Bayview because part of the road has been washed out.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said snow melt and runoff caused a large portion of the road to collapse.

The road was closed around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Crews were able reopen a single lane of traffic for local residents. Officials are asking people to limit their travel through the area to necessary travel only.

Residents should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

(© 2017 KREM)