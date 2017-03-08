Kyle Odom to be moved out of state mental hospital

Odom is the suspected shooter of The Altar Church pastor Kyle Remington. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The man accused of shooting a Coeur d’Alene pastor will be moved out of a state mental hospital.

On Wednesday, a judge signed an order ending Kyle Odom’s commitment to a state hospital. He will now be transported back to Coeur d’Alene for further proceedings.

Investigators said Odom showed up to the Altar Church and shot Pastor Tim Remington as he walked to his car back in March 2016. Authorities said Odom would then catch a plane to Washington D.C. and get arrested after throwing flash drives over the fence of the White House. Later, a rambling manifesto from Odom would reveal claims that aliens had taken over his life.

Following his arrest, police said that Odom had a history of mental health issues. A mental health evaluation that was given to Odom after his arrest showed he was not impaired. A doctor did determine that Odom could not assist his court appointed lawyer and lacks the capacity to make informed decisions about treatment.

