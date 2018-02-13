KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho— Kootenai Health is hosting a two-part Heart to Heart event on Friday, February 16 from 8-10 a.m at the Hagadone Event Center.

The event includes a low-cost heart screenings and an educational panel with a heart-healthy breakfast.

Attendees will be provided a 15-minute screening to assess blood pressure, body mass index, cholesterol and a full lipid panel. If you are planning on attending this event, note that 8-12 hours of fasting is required.

Screening costs $20 and can be paid online or with cash at the door.

After the screening, attendees will be given a heart-healthy breakfast and will hear form a panel of cardiology providers about the importance of healthy habits, heart disease prevention techniques and when to call a cardiologist.

The panel event is free and open to the public.

To reserve your spot visit kh.org/events/h2h or call (208) 625-5599.

