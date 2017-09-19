Kootenai County area schools asked to shelter in place

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. — Area schools within Kootenai County were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, responders are assisting the Post Falls Police Department with an investigation of two males who were reported to be fighting near an area school.

According to the Post Falls School District website, Seltice Elementary, Mullan Trail Elementary and Frederick Post Kindergarten Schools had lockdown orders cancelled at 2:30 p.m.

KCSO officials said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Read the full release from KCSO below.

"Kootenai County, Idaho: The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Post Falls Police Department with investigating a report of two males who were reported to be fighting near an area school. Area schools have been checked and this report has not been substantiated.

As a precautionary measure, due to the nature of the call, many area schools in Kootenai County have been asked to shelter in place. There are officers and deputies at each school and students will be released from schools at normal times.

More information will be released as it comes available."

