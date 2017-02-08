Kootenai Co. Sheriff frustrated by state after violent offender's arrest

Steven Droogs (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff is upset that a repeat violent offender was out of prison and is said the problem stems with a law passed by state leaders.

Steven Droogs was taken into custody in Bayview on Friday morning after investigators said he ran from a deputy, hid in an attic and attacked a Sheriff’s K9 unit. Droogs had violated his probation on a manslaughter conviction and was wanted for aggravated assault.

Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said he wants to know why corrections staff are not keeping a closer eye on released offenders like Droogs. Wolfinger is also taking aim at a fairly recent Idaho law that's aimed at reducing prison populations.

Prison is a place Droogs is all too familiar with. His multi-state criminal history includes drug, theft, and assault charges. In 2004, Droogs admitted to accidentally shooting and killing a friend at a drive through in Lewiston. Although initially charged with murder, the charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter. Droogs spent time in prison, and was later be released on parole. According to Wolfinger, Droogs violated his parole last spring and went back to prison. Just months later, Droogs would be let out on parole again before then absconding in December. Droogs also had an active arrest warrant out of Nez Perce County for assault.

Wolfinger is not pleased with this situation one bit.

"Well certainly it concerns us. I think we should all be concerned when we have violent offenders out there wandering the streets," he explained.

Wolfinger is now pointing a finger at the state. He's critical of Idaho's Justice Reinvestment Act. The 2014 law was designed to reduce prison populations and costs and reinvest some of the savings into local programs and parole officers.

"That's just one of many people violent offenders that are coming out of the prison system under this 'Justice Reinvestment Act' that just doesn't seem to be working," said Wolfinger.

Wolfinger cites Jonathan Renfro as another example. Renfro was on parole when authorities said he shot and killed Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore in 2015.

"Why aren't these people keeping closer tabs on these folks,” Wolfinger asked.

Wolfinger said he is not alone in being frustrated with the state. He said one of the responses he's heard from the Department of Corrections in regards to the Justice Reinvestment Act is "give us time to make it work."

“People are getting hurt, people are getting killed. This thing's just not working," Wolfinger said.

KREM 2 reached out to both the Idaho Parole Commission and the Department of Correction. We’re waiting to hear back from the Parole Commission. DOC leaders said that they would not have had any say on when Droogs got released, that's all the parole commission. DOC also adds that the Justice Reinvestment Act doesn't really address parole issues either.

