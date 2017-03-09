Kootenai Co. murder victim was a mother of five

(Photo courtesy family of Kelly Pease)

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County woman found dead in her car was a single mother of five, according to a GoFundMe site set up to help pay for her funeral expenses.

Kelly Pease, 37, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Kootenai Health parking lot.

North Idaho College representatives confirmed Pease was a nursing student there. NIC President Rick MacLennan released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I share the news of the death of one of our students. Information about yesterday's tragic and public death of Kelly Pease that occurred on the Kootenai Health campus has already touched many of our students and faculty, especially within the Nursing and Science divisions. Several of our students and staff were on the Kootenai Health campus when yesterday's events unfolded.

NIC is a very close knit family and the loss of Kelly who had dedicated herself to the nursing profession to care and provide comfort for others is devastating. I ask that you look out for one another during this time of loss.

Our NIC Crisis Response Unit has been activated. This team consists of skilled, trained, and kindhearted people who assemble to respond during times of trauma and need at NIC. The CRU is available for students or employees experiencing grief from this news. If you need assistance or know of someone needing support, please contact Tim Gerlitz at (208) 769-7794 or tim.gerlitz@nic.edu.

Steven Denson, 61, is wanted in connection to Pease’s death. According to court documents, Denson and Pease were engaged.

Denson is currently wanted on murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous. He is six feet tall and weighs 225 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015.

Anyone with information on Denson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately at (208) 769-2320.

