Kootenai Co. leaders warn of rising Spokane River

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management are asking people living along the Spokane River west of Highway 95 to monitor the water levels to prevent flooding of homes.

Emergency Management officials said on Sunday that they are expecting water levels in Kootenai County to crest within the next one to two days. A flood warning is in effect there until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

If you are in need of sandbags, county leaders said you can call 208-446-1775 or 911 after hours. If you are interested in being placed on a volunteer sandbagging list, contact the Kootenai County Local Emergency Planning Committee at 208-446-1779.

County officials said if you suffered damage to your home or business you should report it to the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management at kcoem@kcgov.us.

