Kootenai Co. jail sees record number of inmates

2312-kootenai-county-jail.jpg (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office hit a new high number of inmates in custody at the jail over the weekend.

The Kootenai County Jail has 327 beds and as of Sunday morning the jail had 439 inmates in custody. Jail officials said 342 of those inmates were held on felony charges.

This was not the only record the jail broke. Jail leaders said for the first time ever the total number of female inmates exceeded 100. A total of 105 women were in custody as of Sunday morning. Officials said 84 percent of the woman were being held on felonies.

By Monday morning the population was down to 425 and 329 of those are facing felonies. Jail leaders said 51 inmates were scheduled to appear in court Monday and they were hopefully some of them would be able to post bond before their appearance.

Authorities said 58 inmates are being housed in other jails in Bonner County, Yakima and Ferry Counties to assist in keeping the jail population more manageable.

The Board of County Commissioners moved one step further to expanding the jail last week after meeting with architects, contractors and Sheriff’s Office staff. Officials said work is scheduled to start at the end of May and should be finished by August 2018.

© 2017 KREM-TV