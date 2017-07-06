Kootenai Co. jail hits record high inmate population

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- The Kootenai County jail hit an all-time high inmate population on Wednesday.

Kootenai County Sheriff officials said on Wednesday morning reports showed a total of 457 inmates in custody, which is 130 more than the capacity of the jail. Officials said 78 percent of the inmates were in jail on one or more felony charges.

Kootenai County Commissioners have approved the expansion for 114 beds to be finished with space to add another 108 beds.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Officials said they take inmates to four other counties for $60 a day when they get full. As of Wednesday, officials said 77 inmates were housed out of the county.

