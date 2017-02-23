Kootenai Co. inmates clog toilets, costing taxpayers thousands

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – Inmates at Kootenai County jail intentionally flush things like bed sheets, t-shirts, and candy wrappers down the toilet in an effort to clog them. Maintenance staff at the jail said it costs thousands of dollars each year to fix.

Taxpayer money is being wasted to fix a problem that should not be happening in the first place. The bigger concern though, is if a clogged pipe were to burst and force an evacuation of the jail

A toilet is only designed for so much, but at the Kootenai County jail, there’s a lot more than toilet paper going down the drain.

Shawn Riley is in charge of maintenance for Kootenai County’s buildings. One of his duties has turned in to dealing with the aftermath of some rude inmates. Some inmates think it is funny to clog pipes with linens and you name it.

“Our insurance company calls it an act of vandalism. They’re just doing it to be ornery,” Riley said.

Riley said he and his staff do not have the capability to deal with these heavy clogs that are coming from the jail. They have to hire outside plumbers who bring in their professional “snake” tools to clear the pipes and that is not cheap.

Over the last two years, Riley said his department has spent over $23,000 in taxpayer money to fix the problem. This year alone, they have burned $4,000 fishing out flushed shirts and sheets.

“If that continues, we’ll be on pace to spend twelve grand just this year alone,” Riley said.

Riley said that is money he could be spending elsewhere in the jail to make needed repairs because this is not a problem he budgets for. The larger issue is what might happen if the pipes get clogged bad enough the next time around.

“If the pipe breaks, we would have to evacuate the jail,” Riley said.

Riley said that jail staff have told him that it is a hard issue to deal with since they do not have security cameras in the bathrooms. Essentially, it is hard to know which inmate is responsible and then dole out punishment. Until that changes, Riley said he does not expect much to change.

“Money down the drain, yep,” Riley said.

Riley said he and the jail command staff are now trying to plan out a meeting so they can try to figure out a solution. He said they have talked about the problem before, but not much has been done.

