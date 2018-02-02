Kootenai Co. deputy, K9 find 58 pounds of marijuana after traffic stop

Photo: Kootenai Co. Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho—A K9 and deputy duo were in for a surprise after a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Highway 3 Thursday.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office officials said Deputy Nelson and his K9 partner Pogo found 58 pounds of marijuana, three grams of methamphetamine, more than $1,400 in cash and a loaded pistol after pulling over a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

Reports said the driver, 70-year-old Michael Campbell told the deputy he was a retired school teacher who was on his way to Chicago from Yakima.

KCSO authorities said while Deputy Nelson was speaking with Campbell K9 Pogo alerted him there were drugs in the vehicle.

Law enforcement said Campbell was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail for felony Drug Trafficking and Possession of a Controlled Substance.



