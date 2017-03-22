Kootenai Co. declares flood disaster emergency

Flooding in Kootenai County (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners declared a flood disaster emergency on Tuesday due to widespread flooding.

The declaration acknowledges that flooding has resulted in damage to property, that there’s a threat for more damage and that additional resources may be needed to provide emergency management services.

Governor Butch Otter approved Kootenai County be added to the state declaration as of March 17, 2017. The state declaration allows for the county to request help from the state through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.



