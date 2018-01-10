Kellogg SD closes schools due to flu outbreak

8. Influenza (Photo: Media for Medical, UIG via Getty Images)

KELLOGG, Idaho -- All schools in the Kellogg School District will be closed until Monday due to a flu outbreak.

School officials said they are closing the school to allow staff and students to stay home, get rest and seek medical services. They said district cleaning staff will also be deep cleaning of all facilities.

This is the second school in North Idaho to cancel classes due to the flu.

