KCSO: Two injured in car vs. train crash

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho --- Two people were hurt in a car vs. train accident in Kootenai County on Thursday afternoon.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at N. Huetter Road and Lancaster Avenue.

KCSO said the vehicle struck had at least two people inside. One occupant is in critical condition, according to KCSO, while the second is in serious condition.

KCSO asks drivers to avoid the area while emergency personnel investigate.

