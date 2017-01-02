KCSO tracks down burglary, credit card fraud suspects

Jacob Shields (L) and Justin Radford (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve for breaking into a car, stealing credit cards and using them at Walmart and Cabela’s.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4th of July Pass recreation center for a report of a car burglary around 2:00 p.m. The victims said multiple windows of their car were broken while they were cross country skiing in the area. Several items were taken including backpacks and credit cards. One of the victims said her credit card had been used in the Stateline, Idaho area since it had been stolen.

After taking the report, the deputy responded to Walmart and Cabelas in Post Falls and was able to look at video of the suspects using the victims’ stolen credit cards. The deputy also got a description of the suspect’s car.

Officials determined Jacob Shields, 32, and Justin Radford, 35, as the suspects.

Shields was arrested for an outstanding theft warrant and was also charged with two counts of burglary, possession of stolen financial transaction cards, and criminal use of financial transaction cards. Radford will face burglary, malicious injury to property, grand theft, and criminal use of financial transaction cards charges.

