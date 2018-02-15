KCSO Sonar Team continues search for missing boater

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Sonar Team is continuing to search for a boater who went missing Tuesday.

KCSO leaders said they got a 911 call at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday from Laurcene B. Isenberg saying Larry D. Isenberg, 68, had fallen into the lake while trying to repair a problem with one of the motors on the boat they were in. Officials said Laurcene attempted for some time to locate Larry on her own without success.

The KCSO Sonar Team said Thursday they have searched 250 acres of the lake bed using a side scan sonar system that gives them a detailed image of the lake bed. The system is capable of mapping an area 150’ wide while traveling at three miles per hour. Officials said the most probable search area, based on the information where Isenberg was last seen is estimated to be three square miles or 1,920 surface acres.



