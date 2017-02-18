KCSO searches for missing Oregon couple

John Mann and Sylvia Mann (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a couple who had gone to meet up with family members but never showed up.

John Mann, 69 and Sylvia Mann, 72, both from Condon, Oregon, were last known to be at the E. Mullan Trail Road exit from I-90 just east of Coeur d’Alene. They called family members who live in the area and said they were heading up S. Blue Creek Road to meet the family. Family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office when they did not show up.

Officials said deputies along with search and rescue have been searching throughout Friday night and are still actively searching the area. Deputies are asking people in the area to check their driveways because it is a heavily wooded area and hard to see from the main roads.

Authorities said the couple is believed to be driving a green 2002 Jeep Liberty with Oregon license plate 683GTE.

If you have information on the couple’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

(© 2017 KREM)