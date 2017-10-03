KCSO searches for missing boater on Fernan Lake

Kootenai County Sheriff

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boater on Fernan Lake.

Officials go a call at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday from a fisherman about a drowning at the east end of Fernan Lake. It was reported two people were on a 10 foot aluminum boat and were transporting gear from the East Fernan Boat Launch to some state land on the south side of the lake. Authorities said the boat capsized and both occupants ended up in the water.

KCSO leaders said one of the occupants was able to swim to shore but the other did not. A KCSO Dive Rescue Team and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to the area and started looking for the missing boater. Spokane County Air 1 was also called in to help with the search.

As of 9:20 a.m., the second boater was still missing and an active search was underway.

© 2017 KREM-TV