KCSO inducts 3-year-old ‘special reserve' deputy with cancer

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- Law enforcement officers come in all shapes, sizes, and sometimes...even age. Wednesday, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office swore in a special reserve deputy.

Landon Hill is just three years old, and instead of fighting crime, he is fighting cancer.

Wednesday was a dream come true for Landon. His heroes don’t wear capes, but rather badges.

Landon hopes to someday be the man behind the wheel of a KCSO car, but before he can do that, he has to beat one really big, bad guy: cancer.

For the last three months, Landon and his parents have been at Seattle Children’s Hospital, for his chemotherapy treatments.

“Every single time he's been in the hospital, he's either been let out early and he's amazed all the doctors with what he's done,” said Landon’s dad, Dillon Hill.

They were able to come home for Christmas, and KCSO was waiting with an awesome gift.

Deputies presented him with a certificate, a toy car, chopper and even a KCSO hat! As for Landon’s parents, they got a $1,500 check from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association fundraising effort.

Landon was sworn in as a “special reserve” deputy, and presented with an authentic KCSO nametag.

As Sheriff Wolfinger puts it: "Short, bald guys can be sheriff, you know!" pic.twitter.com/NnPqOZhNui — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) December 28, 2016

(© 2016 KREM)