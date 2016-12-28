Photo: Mark McMillan

POST FALLS, Idaho --- After hours of a standoff in Post Falls on Wednesday, the suspect at the center of the investigation surrendered to deputies. It happened in the area of Poleline and Greensferry.

The suspect, Jeremy Wilhelm, 39, of Post Falls was arrested on three outstanding warrants, including strangulation, aggravated battery, and DUI.

Detective Dennis Stinebaugh said deputies originally responded to a domestic violence call in the area earlier, and that there was a potential that it could "become more than that."

He added that no one had been in danger, and the domestic situation from Wednesday could result in more charges for Wilhelm.

The Wednesday domestic dispute call is still under investigation.

This story has been updated.

