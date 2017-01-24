KCSO asks for help to solve November arson case

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find the person (or people) that started a fire and destroyed a warming hut in November.

Deputies said the suspicious fire destroyed the Skitwish warming hut off Forest Service Road 202 near Marie Saddle. They said it happened sometime between Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said in a release a red or maroon 1990s Ford Ranger or similar type of pickup truck was seen leaving the area, speeding, with two people inside. It was also seen driving around a secured gate in the Wolf Lodge area.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 208-446-2257 or email mzirker@kcgov.us and reference case #16-33210.

