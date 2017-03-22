Kayakers risk dangerous conditions near Stateline

STATELINE, Idaho – Kayakers aren’t complaining about the flow of the Spokane River.

KREM 2 spotted around a half dozen of them while driving on I-90 near Stateline on Wednesday afternoon. They were just below the Appleway Bridge.

The group said the water doesn’t get this high very often and when it does, it creates perfect conditions for trying out some new moves.

"This is a year we see once, twice, three times maybe in a lifetime. To see the river at this level, to see this spot, this play spot at this level, I've seen it twice in my career," said kayaker Judd Kaiser.

While fun, the group said that the river is still very fast, cold and potentially dangerous. They say: Don't try this at home.

Every law enforcement agency in the area has a very clear message to stay out of the river.

