K9 Halo nabs wanted suspect in Coeur d'Alene

K9 Halo enjoys a job well done after helping Coeur d'Alene Police nab a wanted suspect. (Photo: Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – K9 Halo does it again! The Coeur d’Alene Police K9 helped human officers nab a suspect wanted on felony warrants Thursday night.

CDAPD and K9 Halo responded to the Roadway Inn Motel for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

CDAPD said the passenger in the vehicle was a repeat offender with felony warrants for drug dealing and possessing stolen property. The suspect fled on foot and ran into a nearby wooded field where he hid under some brush, said police.

K9 Halo was called to the scene and immediately found the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.



