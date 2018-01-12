KREM
Close
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

K-9 Halo nabs suspects in Coeur d'Alene home robbery

Erin Robinson , KREM 4:32 AM. PST January 12, 2018

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Coeur d'Alene Police Department K-9 Halo nabbed two suspects in a Coeur d'Alene home robbery Thursday night. 

CDAPD responded to the burglary in process and found two men stealing items from inside the home.

According to police, a third man was found a block away in a running vehicle set up as a getaway driver. 

K-9 Halo found two of the suspects. One was found hiding in a tree on a nearby property and the second was found two blocks away underneath a deck. The third suspect was also taken into custody. 

Police recovered $6,400 in stolen property. 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories