Jury selection for Renfro murder trial complete, proceedings begin next week

Jonathan Renfro. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - The 16 jurors for the trial of Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of killing Sgt. Greg Moore more than two years ago, have been selected.

Moore stopped Renfro while walking through a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had become the victim of recent car burglaries.

Investigators said Renfro pulled out a gun, shot Moore, took the officer’s gun and then sped off in his car.

The jury trial is expected to start on September 25 at 8:30 in Coeur d’Alene.

Previously, Renfro’s lawyers had argued because of all the publicity the crime got, it would not be a fair trial if held in Kootenai County. The murder and the community’s reaction dominated local headlines for days after the crime. Even now, many people have stickers with Moore’s call sign on their cars in northern Idaho.

PREVIOUS: Trial for man accused of killing Sgt. Moore will stay in Kootenai Co.

According to court documents, the suspect’s team previously polled potential jurors and argued the results showed most of the potential jurors had knowledge of the case. Because of this, he would not receive a fair trial.

Judge Lansing Haynes, who is overseeing the case, disagreed. On June 1, he filed his decision, and said the news reports were not “designed to inflame the passion of potential jurors.”

Court documents said both the prosecutors and the defense were asked about sequestering the jury during the trial and both parties argued against it.

No word yet if the jury will be sequestered during the trial. The trial is expected to last around six weeks.

(Photo: KREM)

© 2017 KREM-TV