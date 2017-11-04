Renfro receives death penalty for the murder of Sgt. Moore

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A jury decided Saturday morning that the man who killed Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore should receive the death penalty.

Jonathan Renfro was found guilty of first degree murder for Moore’s death back on October 13. He will have a sentencing hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

In May 2015, Moore stopped Jonathan Renfro while walking through a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had become the victim of recent car burglaries. Investigators said Renfro pulled out a gun, shot Moore, took the officer’s gun and then sped off in his car.

