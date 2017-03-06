Judge set N. Idaho rape suspect's bond at $220K

Steven Garrett (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The man accused of raping two women in Coeur d’Alene made his first court appearance on Monday.

Steven Garrett Buna, 20, turned himself into the Kootenai County Jail Saturday and was booked on two counts of rape.

A judge set his bond at $220,000.

The investigation began when officers were contacted by a woman who said she was with Bruna early in the morning on Thursday. She said shortly after she arrived at Bruna’s house, he took her to his bedroom and forcibly raped her. The victim was able to leave the residence with minor injuries.

Detectives contacted another woman who had also been at Bruna’s residence in the early morning hours of Thursday. The second victim reported a similar encounter with Bruna.

Court documents said one of the victims was under the age of 18.

