Jack Bannon, CDA resident and actor, dies at 77

Photo: CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Bannon, who played the genial assistant city editor Art Donovan on "Lou Grant," has died. His stepdaughter, Molly Allen, says Bannon died Wednesday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where he had lived since the mid-1990s.

He was 77. Bannon was a regular on the acclaimed newspaper drama, which starred Ed Asner and aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.

Bannon was married to Ellen Travolta, a fellow actor and Coeur d'Alene resident. She is the older sister of actor John Travolta.

© 2017 Associated Press